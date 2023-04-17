Norway's Trade Surplus Falls Markedly Amid Weaker Exports

Norway's trade surplus decreased sharply in March compared to the previous year as exports plunged amid an increase in imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

The trade surplus shrank to NOK 71.1 billion in March from NOK 159.53 billion in the same month last year. In February, the surplus was NOK 77.86 billion.

Further, the latest surplus was the smallest since September 2021.

Exports fell 31.3 percent annually in March, while imports advanced 11.5 percent.

A 100.0 percent decline in overseas demand for ships and oil platforms was the key factor behind the sharp drop in exports. Natural gas outflows also decreased by 55.5 percent.

Data showed that mainland exports climbed 14.2 percent annually in March.

On a monthly basis, exports rose 8.9 percent and imports grew at a faster pace of 26.2 percent.

The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 28.1 billion in March, up from NOK 22.5 billion in February.

