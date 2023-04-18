Bulgaria Inflation Eases To 14.0%, Lowest In 1 Year

Bulgaria's consumer price inflation eased for the third straight month in March to the lowest level in a year, though it remained strong overall, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 14.0 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 16.0 percent rise in February.

The latest inflation was the lowest since March 2022, when prices had risen 12.4 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew the most by 21.0 percent annually in March, but the pace of growth eased from 23.8 percent in February.

Utility costs were 16.2 percent more expensive compared to last year, and those for restaurants and hotels grew 16.7 percent. Meanwhile, transport charges showed a fall of 0.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.5 percent in March versus a 0.8 percent gain in the prior month.

EU harmonized inflation moderated to an 11-month low of 12.1 percent in March from 13.7 percent in February. Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, moved up 0.6 percent.

