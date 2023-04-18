Wall Street Set To Open Slightly Up

On a lean day of economic announcements, investors are keener on geopolitical developments. Quarterly corporate reports will also be of interest.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly positive.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading positive.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 24.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 15.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 90.75 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended in positive on Monday. The Dow ended up by 100.71 points or 0.3 percent at 33,987.18. The S&P 500 climbed 13.68 points or 0.33 percent to 4,151.32, while the Nasdaq ended higher by 34.26 points or 0.28 percent at 12,157.72.

On the economic front, the Housing Starts and Permits for March will be published at 8.30 am ET. The annual starts rate consensus is 1.40 million, while it was up 1.45 million in the prior month. The Annual Permits rate consensus is 1.441 million, while it was up 1.524 million in the prior month.

The 52-week Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman will speak on Considerations for a Central Bank Digital Currency before a Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy event.

Asian finished mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.23 percent to 3,393.33. The Shenzhen Component Index gained 5 points or 0.04 percent to close at 11,860.40.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 144 points or 0.51 percent to end trading at 28,658.83.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 7,360.20, down 0.29 percent.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 46.84 points or 0.62 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 101.84 points or 0.64 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 5.11 points or 0.07 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 59.05 points or 0.52 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.74 percent.

