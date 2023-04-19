Japan Industrial Production Rebounds 4.6%, More Than Estimated

Japan's industrial production expanded more than initially estimated in February, revised data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose by a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 5.3 percent decrease in January. In the flash report, the rate of increase was 4.5 percent.

Further, this was the strongest rate of growth since June 2022, when production had grown 9.2 percent.

Shipments advanced 3.9 percent monthly in February, and the rise in inventories was 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, the inventory ratio showed a negative growth of 1.8 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production fell 0.5 percent in February, slower than the 3.1 percent decline in the prior month. The latest figure was revised from a 0.6 percent drop reported initially on March 30.

The capacity utilization edged down 0.1 percent month-on-month in February, in contrast to a 0.1 percent gain in January. On a yearly basis, capacity utilization dropped at a stable rate of 0.2 percent.

Economic News

