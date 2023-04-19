Turkish Consumer Confidence Highest Since August 2018

Turkey's consumer confidence strengthened in April to the highest level in more than four-and-a-half years, a survey conducted in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 87.5 in April from 80.1 in the previous month. This was the highest reading since October 2018, when it was 88.7.

Nonetheless, a score below 100 indicates that pessimists outnumbered optimists.

Among the four sub-indices of consumer confidence, the measure for the current financial situation for households rose to 69.1 in April from 66.0 in the prior month. Likewise, households' financial situation expectations improved to 89.8 from 79.6.

The index measuring general economic situation expectations for the coming year strengthened sharply to 95.2 from 83.0. The assessment of spending money on durable goods over the next twelve months climbed to 96.1 from 92.0.

