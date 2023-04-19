Futures Pointing To Initial Weakness On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to move to the downside after ending the previous session narrowly mixed.

Ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates and the global may weigh on the markets to start the session.

Negative sentiment may be generated in reaction to a report showing U.K. consumer prices increased more than expected in March to remain stubbornly high on rising food prices.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 10.1 percent, which was slower than the 10.4 percent in February, the Office for National Statistics said. However, headline inflation was expected to slow to 9.8 percent.

Early trading may also be impacted by reaction to the latest earnings news, with shares of Netflix (NFLX) seeing notable pre-market weakness after the streaming giant reported weaker than expected first quarter revenues.

Financial giant Morgan Stanley (MS) is also moving sharply lower in pre-market trading despite reporting first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates.

Meanwhile, shares of Travelers (TRV) are seeing significant pre-market strength after the insurance giant reported better than expected first quarter results.

Stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday, with investors mostly making stock specific moves, reacting to quarterly earnings updates and digesting the latest economic data.

Investors also assessed the outlook for interest rates and looked to more earnings and data for clarity about the state of the economy.

The major averages all ended little changed from their previous closing levels. The Dow ended lower by 10.55 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 33,976.63. The S&P 500 edged up 3.55 points or 0.1 percent to 4,154.87, and the Nasdaq settled at 12,153.41, down 4.31 points or less than a tenth of a percent.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said that he favored continued interest rate hikes to counter persistent inflation. Bullard said recession fears are overblown.

"Wall Street's very engaged in the idea there's going to be a recession in six months or something, but that isn't really the way you would read an expansion like this," Bullard told Reuters in an interview published Tuesday.

On the economic front, data from the Commerce Department showed U.S. housing starts slid by 0.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.420 million in March from a revised rate of 1.432 million in February.

Economists had expected housing starts to decline to a rate of 1.400 million from the 1.450 million originally reported for the previous month.

The data also showed building permits plunged by 8.8 percent to a rate of 1.413 million in March from a revised rate of 1.550 million in February.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to fall to a rate of 1.441 million from the 1.524 million originally reported for the previous month.

In earnings news, Bank of America (BAC) reported higher than expected revenue and earnings for the first quarter. The company's first-quarter earnings totaled $7.66 billion, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $6.60 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter. The stock gained about 0.6 percent.

Goldman Sachs' (GS) first-quarter net earnings applicable to common shareholders fell 19 percent to $3.09 billion from $3.83 billion last year. Earnings per share were $8.79, down 18 percent from prior year's $10.76. The stock drifted down 1.7 percent.

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) results beat market expectations but the company still reported a net loss due to one-time charges related to talc liabilities and the company spinning off its consumer . J&J shares ended down 2.8 percent.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are tumbling $1.67 to $79.19 a barrel after inching up $0.03 to $80.86 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,988.40, down $31.30 compared to the previous session's close of $2,019.70. On Tuesday, gold climbed $12.70.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 134.51 yen compared to the 134.12 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0938 compared to yesterday's $1.0972.

Asia

Asian mostly moved lower on Wednesday as renewed worries about the Fed's actions drained the euphoria that followed upbeat economic data from China. Sentiment remained muted ahead of the release of the Fed's Beige Book, which would provide glimpses into the economic landscape in the U.S.

China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.7 percent to 3,370.13. The day's trading ranged between 3,364.64 and 3,394.96. The Shenzhen Component Index also declined 0.8 percent to close at 11,760.27.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 Index shed 52.07 points or 0.18 percent to end trading at 28,606.76. The day's trading range was between 28,531.54 and 28,677.22.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. topped with gains of 3.2 percent. Credit Saison Co., Tokio Marine Holdings, Keisei Electric Railway Co. and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. all gained more than 2 percent.

Olympus Corp. was the biggest laggard with a decline of 2.6 percent. Taiyo Yuden Co. also declined 2.3 percent. TOTO, Alps Electric Co. and TDK Corp, all declined more than 1 percent.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange dropped 282.75 points or 1.4 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 20,367.76. The day's trading range was between a high of 20,633.00 and a low of 20,336.71.

The Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index gained 3.99 points or 0.2 percent to close trading at 2,575.08. The day's trading range was between 2,568.46 and 2,582.11.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 Index closed trading at 7,365.50 after adding 5.30 points or 0.1 percent. Telix Pharmaceuticals added 5.4 percent. IGO, Gold Road Resources, AMP and De Grey Mining, all added more than 3 percent.

Lake Resources plunged 8.1 percent. The Star Entertainment Group lost 7.3 percent. Domain Holdings Australia declined 4.4 percent. Kelsian Group and Karoon Energy both declined more than 3 percent.

Europe

European stocks are broadly lower on Wednesday as investors digest the latest batch of economic data and earnings update from the region as well as comments from some Federal Reserve officials about interest rate hikes.

U.K. consumer prices increased more than expected in March, logging an annual increase of 10.1 percent, remaining stubbornly high on rising food prices and strengthening the call for a quarter point interest rate hike at the next Bank of England policy meeting in May.

Meanwhile, Eurozone inflation eased to a 13-month low in March, as initially estimated, driven by the fall in energy prices, final data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices registered an annual growth of 6.9 percent, slower than the 8.5 percent rise in February. A year earlier, inflation was 7.4 percent.

While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both down by 0.2 percent.

In the U.K. market, Fresnillo, TUI, Antofagasta, Just Eat Takeaway.com, British Land Company, Anglo American Plc, Rightmove, Kingfisher and BP are down 2 to 4 percent.

Polymetal International is climbing more than 2.5 percent. Coca-Cola HBC, British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands are gaining 1.5 to 1.7 percent.

In Paris, WorldLine is up 2 percent, AXA is surging 1 percent and Engie is gaining about 1 percent. Vinci, Pernod Ricard, Bouygues, LVMH and Essilor are posting modest gains.

Renault is declining nearly 3 percent. ArcelorMittal and Vivendi both are down 2 percent. Eurofins Scientific, TotalEnergies and Alstom are lower by 1.7 percent, 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

In the German market, Deutsche Boerse, Hannover Rueck, Beiersdorf, Munich RE and Allianz are up 0.7 to 1.2 percent, while Zalando, Vonovia, Infineon Technologies, Siemens Energy and Daimler are down 1.3 to 2 percent.

A report from the European Central Bank said the euro area current account surplus increased to a 17-month high in February driven by goods trade.

The current account surplus increased to 24 billion euros in February from 19 billion euros in the previous month, the report showed. This was the highest level since September 2021.

New car sales in the European Union rose 28.8 percent year-on-year in March following an 11.5 percent increase in February, the Brussels-based European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA said.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Energy Information Administration is due to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended April 14th at 10:30 am ET.

Crude oil inventories are expected to decrease by 1.1 million barrels after inching up by 0.6 million barrels in the previous week.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds.

The Federal Reserve is due to release its Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts, at 2 pm ET.

At 7 pm ET, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is scheduled to speak before the Money Marketeers of New York University.

