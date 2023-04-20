European Economic News Preview: ECB Minutes Due

The minutes of the governing council meeting of the European Central Bank is the top economic news due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's producer prices for March. Producer price inflation is forecast to ease to 9.8 percent from 15.8 percent in February.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee publishes confidence survey results. The business sentiment index is seen at 103 in April versus 104 in March.

At 5.00 am ET, foreign trade figures are due from the euro area. The trade deficit totaled EUR 30.6 billion in January.

At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank is slated to issue the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on March 15 and 16. At the meeting, policymakers had hiked the interest rates by 50 basis points as inflation is expected to remain high for too long.

