Germany Producer Price Inflation Eases To 7.5%, Lowest In 22 Months

Germany's producer price inflation eased for the sixth straight month in March to reach its lowest level in nearly two years amid a sharp slowdown in energy prices, preliminary data from Destatis showed on Thursday.

The producer price index, or PPI, climbed 7.5 percent year-over-year in March, much slower than the 15.8 percent rise in February. Economists had forecast the price growth to ease to 9.8 percent.

Further, the latest inflation rate was the weakest since May 2021, when prices had risen 7.2 percent.

The annual price growth of energy prices, which decreased significantly from 27.6 percent to 6.8 percent, was significantly responsible for the lower trend in inflation.

Excluding energy, producer prices rose 7.9 percent yearly in March, and they edged up 0.2 percent on a monthly basis.

Among other components of the producer price index, prices of non-durable consumer goods surged 15.4 percent, led by increased food costs.

Prices of durable goods were 10.0 percent higher compared to last year, and those for intermediated goods grew 4.7 percent due to the price developments in glass, glassware, and ceramics and manufactured stone.

Data showed that an upward price pressure for machinery drove a 7.5 percent rise in costs for capital goods.

On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 2.6 percent in March, after a 0.3 percent drop in the prior month. Prices have been falling since October last year.

