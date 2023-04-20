France Manufacturing Confidence Falls To 5-Month Low

French manufacturers' confidence decreased further in April to reach its lowest level in five months, as the expected trend in production and the level of overall order books worsened, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.

The manufacturing confidence index dropped to 101.0 in April from 104 in the previous month. The expected score was 103.

The sub-index measuring manufacturers' views towards past production remained stable at 10.0 in April, while the overall order book balance weakened to -17 from -13.

General production expectations continued to stay negative in April, with the corresponding index falling to -4 from -1, and personal production expectations of manufacturers declined to 5 from 10.

At the same time, the finished-goods inventory balance strengthened at the start of the second quarter, with the corresponding index rising by 9 points to 22.

The index for the expected trend in selling prices in the next three months declined sharply and reached its lowest level since February 2021. The respective index fell to 13 from 28.

The overall confidence index that comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors, namely, manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade, and wholesale trade, also worsened slightly to 102 in April from 103 in March.

The latest decline in the business climate was mainly due to the deterioration of the economic situation in services and industry, the survey said.

