Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Tuesday release March figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall national inflation is expected to rise 0.1 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year after sinking 0.6 percent on month and rising 3.3 percent on year in February. Core CPI is called unchanged at an annual 3.1 percent.

Japan also will see preliminary April figures for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank. In March, the manufacturing index was at 49.2 and services came in at 55.0.

Hong Kong will provide March figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an annual increase of 1.8 percent - up from 1.7 percent in February.

Finally, the in Malaysia and Indonesia are closed on Friday for Eid-ul-Fitr.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.