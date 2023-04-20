Stewart Copeland Announces New Album 'Police Deranged For Orchestra'

The Police founder Stewart Copeland has announced that his new album, Police Deranged for Orchestra, is set for release on June 23 via Shelter/BMG.

With his latest album, Copeland explores the band's best-known tracks through a new lens, inspired by his recent forays into expansive musical forms and instrumentation.

Beginning originally in 2021, Copeland created his newest project, Stewart Copeland: The Police Deranged for Orchestra, which focused on the epic rise of his career. The concert was an evening bursting with The Police's biggest hits including "Roxanne," "Don't Stand Too Close To Me" and "Message in a Bottle" arranged for full symphony orchestra as well as hand-picked highlights from Copeland's compositions. The project has toured with sold-out dates across the U.S. and Europe, and will continue through the summer.

The resulting album revisits Police hits newly arranged for a full orchestra alongside bassist Armand Sabal Lecco (Paul Simon), guitarist Rusty Anderson (Paul McCartney), and vocalists Amy Keys, Carmel Helene, and Ashley Tamar. Percussion and drums were arranged, orchestrated, and co-produced by Copeland. The music was conducted and co-produced by Edwin Outwater and produced and mixed by Craig Stuart Garfinkle.

Police Deranged for Orchestra kicked off last week with a new rendition of the Grammy Record of the Year-winning track "Every Breath You Take."

Copeland explains that the "derangement" of The Police's music began as a score for a movie he made out of Super8 footage of the band that he had shot during their rise to glory.

The Police Deranged for Orchestra Live tour, with U.S. and international dates, features performances by locally based symphony orchestras along with the core six-member band/vocal ensemble. The tour, now underway, will soon announce additional dates.

Police Deranged for Orchestra tracklist:

Don't Stand So Close To Me

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

King of Pain

Demolition Man

Murder by Numbers

Roxanne

Tea in the Sahara

Can't Stand Losing You / Regatta de Blanc

Every Breath You Take

