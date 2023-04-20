Philly Fed Index Unexpectedly Indicates Accelerated Contraction In April

Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at an accelerated rate in the month of April, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity slumped to a negative 31.3 in April from a negative 23.2 in March, with a negative reading indicating a contraction. Economists had expected the index rise to a negative 19.2.

With the unexpected decrease, the Philly Fed Index dropped to its lowest level since hitting a negative 43.2 in May 2020.

Economic News

