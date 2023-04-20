Disappointing Earnings News May Weigh On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Thursday, with stocks likely to come under pressure after closing little changed for two straight days.

A negative reaction to the latest earnings news from several big-name companies may contribute to initial weakness on Wall Street.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) are plunging by 8.1 percent in pre-market trading after the electric vehicle maker reported a steep drop in first quarter earnings amid disappointing profit margins.

Telecom giant AT&T (T) is also likely see initial weakness after reporting first quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates but weaker than expected revenues.

Shares of America Express (AXP) may also move to the downside after the credit card giant reported first quarter earnings that missed expectations.

Meanwhile, shares of IBM Corp. (IBM) may move to the upside after the tech giant reported better than expected first quarter earnings.

After recovering from an early move to the downside, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session. The major averages spent much of the afternoon lingering near the unchanged line.

The major averages eventually closed little changed for the second straight session. While the Nasdaq crept up 3.81 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 12,157.23, the S&P 500 edged down 0.35 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 4,154.52 and the Dow dipped 79.62 points or 0.2 percent to 33,897.01.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders reacted the latest earnings news, with shares of Netflix (NFLX) moving sharply lower after the streaming giant reported weaker than expected first quarter revenues.

Financial giant Morgan Stanley (MS) also moved to the downside early in the session despite reporting first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates. Shares of Morgan Stanley eventually closed in positive territory.

Meanwhile, shares of Travelers (TRV) showed a substantial move to the upside after the insurance giant reported better than expected first quarter results.

Some negative sentiment was generated in reaction to a jump in treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note reaching its highest levels in nearly a month.

The increase in treasury yields reflected concerns about global inflation after a report showed U.K. consumer prices increased more than expected in March.

On the U.S. economic front, the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book report, noting U.S. economic activity was little changed in recent weeks.

The Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts, said nine districts reported either no change or only a slight change in activity while three indicated modest growth.

With regard to inflation, the Beige Book said overall price levels rose moderately during this reporting period, though the rate of price increases appeared to be slowing.

Despite the lackluster performance by the broader , computer hardware stocks moved sharply lower on the day. The NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index plunged by 3.1 percent after ending Tuesday's trading at a two-month closing high.

Networking stocks also saw substantial weakness on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Networking Index down by 2.7 percent to its lowest closing level in over three months.

Significant weakness was also visible among steel stocks, as reflected by the 2.2 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.

Gold and semiconductor stocks also saw notable weakness, while banking stocks showed a strong move to the upside, driving the KBW Bank Index up by 1.7 percent to its best closing level in a month.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are slumping $1.31 to $77.85 a barrel after tumbling $1.70 to $79.16 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after falling $12.40 to $2,007.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $13.60 to $2,020.90 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 134.23 yen versus the 134.72 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0969 compared to yesterday's $1.0955.

Asia

Asian stocks ended Thursday's session on a lackluster note, as investors digested another set of mixed earnings reports from big U.S. companies and sought clarity on whether the Federal Reserve will pause after a widely expected 25-basis point rate hike in May.

The dollar held steady after Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said that inflation is still too high and the central bank will use all its monetary policy tools to restore price stability.

China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,367.03 after the country's central bank held key lending rates steady, as widely expected. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged up 0.1 percent to 20,396.97.

Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.2 percent to 28,657.57 amid speculation that Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will leave monetary stimulus unchanged at his first policy meeting next week,

Seoul stocks closed lower on Fed rate hike worries. The Kospi slipped 0.5 percent to 2,563.11.

Australian markets ended flat with a negative bias as mining and gold stocks fell on growth worries, offsetting gains in the banking sector.

Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto lost 2.6 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, after iron ore prices fell overnight and Rio Tinto warned of inflationary risks.

Lithium miner Allkem slumped 5.2 percent despite reporting higher third-quarter revenue.

Northern Star Resources plunged 4.2 percent as higher U.S. yields weighed on bullion prices. Energy stocks also finished broadly lower as oil extended overnight losses on demand worries.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index closed 0.3 percent lower at 11,879.68 after new data showed consumer inflation in the country remained near historic highs in the first quarter.

Europe

European stocks have fallen on Thursday as investors digest mixed corporate earnings from top U.S. companies and fret about the economic outlook.

Germany's producer price index climbed 7.5 percent year-over-year in March, much slower than the 15.8 percent rise in February, preliminary data from Destatis showed earlier in the day.

Survey results out of France showed the country's manufacturing confidence index dropped to 101.0 in April from 104 in the previous month. The expected score was 103.

The euro zone posted a trade surplus in February for the first time since September 2021, as exports grew on year at a faster pace than imports.

While the German DAX Index has slid by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.2 percent.

Mining and energy stocks are among the worst hit as commodity prices declined on global growth worries.

Babcock International has also fallen after the engineering company announced it might have to provide for a one-off provision of between 50 million and 100 million pounds ($62.2 million-$124.4 million) in fiscal 2023 results.

Centamin has also moved to the downside after first-quarter gold production slipped sequentially.

Finnish company Nokia Oyj has plummeted after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.

Renault SA has also plunged after the French carmaker said it is reviewing its pricing policies for electric cars worldwide.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech shares have also moved sharply lower after the Franco-German lab equipment maker reported a decline in first quarter profit and revenue.

Meanwhile, iron ore firm Ferrexpo has gained after Ukraine's supreme court ruled in its favor in a case seeking to invalidate a share purchase deal.

Auto and aircrafts parts supplied Senior has also climbed after posting 16 percent annual revenue growth.

Sweden's AB Volvo has also risen after the truck maker lifted its outlook for key heavy-duty truck markets in Europe and North America this year.

Channel tunnel operator Getlink SE has also rallied after its first-quarter revenue jumped 126 percent year-on-year.

Energy group Rexel has also moved to the upside after reporting higher first quarter sales and confirming its full-year guidance.

U.S. Economic Reports

A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended April 15th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims crept up to 245,000, an increase of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level of 240,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 240,000 from the 239,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 239,750, a decrease of 500 from the previous week's revised average of 240,250.

Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at an accelerated rate in the month of April, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity slumped to a negative 31.3 in April from a negative 23.2 in March, with a negative reading indicating a contraction. Economists had expected the index rise to a negative 19.2.

With the unexpected decrease, the Philly Fed Index dropped to its lowest level since hitting a negative 43.2 in May 2020.

At 10 am ET, the National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on existing home sales in the month of March. Economists expect existing home sales to fall to an annual rate of 4.50 million in March from a rate of 4.58 million in February.

The Conference Board is also due to release its report on leading economic indicators in the month of March at 10 am ET. The leading economic index is expected to decrease by 0.4 percent in March after slipping by 0.3 percent in February.

At 11 am ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller is due to speak on Financial Innovation before a Global Interdependence Center Cryptocurrency and the Future of Global Finance event at 12 pm ET.

At 12:20 pm ET, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester is scheduled to speak on the economic and policy outlook before the Akron Roundtable Signature Series.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorrie Logan and Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman are due to give opening remarks before a Fed Listens event at 3 pm ET.

At 5 pm ET, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic is scheduled to participate in a presentation and armchair discussion on regional and national economic conditions at Eastern Florida State College.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker is due to speak on the economic outlook before the Samuel Zell and Robert Lurie Real Estate Center Members' Meeting at 7:45 pm ET.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of F5, Inc. (FFIV) are moving sharply lower in pre-market trading after the cloud-based software company reported better than expected fiscal second quarter earnings but weaker than expected revenues.

Regional bank Zions Bancorporation (ZION) may also come under pressure after the company reported first quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates.

On the other hand, shares of Las Vegas Sands (LVS) are seeing significant pre-market strength after the casino operator reported first quarter results that beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Homebuilder D.R. Horton (DHI) may also move to the upside after reporting better than expected fiscal second quarter results.

