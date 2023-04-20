Wynonna Judd Documentary 'Between Hell And Hallelujah' Headed To Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced that a documentary on Wynonna Judd will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S. on April 26.

Wynonna Judd: Between Hell And Hallelujah, a feature-length documentary following the legendary singer as she navigates the next phase of her life and career, will also premiere internationally in Canada, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria on July 19.

The docufilm offers audiences a first-hand glimpse into Wynonna's life as she bravely embarks on her next chapter following Naomi Judd's untimely passing.

Beginning with the decision to honor her mother's legacy by continuing on with "The Judds: The Final Tour," the documentary captures candid on-stage and behind-the-scenes moments as part of the sold-out nationwide tour, along with personal anecdotes from Wynonna's friends and fellow artists Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood.

The film also includes moving and intimate footage of Wynonna spending quiet, reflective time on the farm with her beloved family and animals as she continues to process her grief.

"It's real and it's raw. It's celebration and sadness. It's all of the people who I leaned on during one of the toughest seasons of my life. I wanted the opportunity to tell my story in my voice. If doing so helps one person out there choose life, then I am grateful," Wynonna said about the documentary.

The documentary is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Hello Sunshine, in partnership with Sandbox Productions. Reese Witherspoon and Sara Rea, Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser, Jason Owen and Bruce Gillmer, Margaret Comeaux and Leslie Fram are executive producers. Patty Ivins Specht serves as director.

On the heels of the documentary streaming on Paramount+, CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert will premiere on April 29 at 8 PM, ET/PT exclusively on CMT.

The special two-hour concert event follows Wynonna's history-making homecoming return to the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), recreating The Judds' 1991 farewell tour.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News