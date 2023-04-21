Carl Palmer Announces Return Of Emerson Lake & Palmer 2023 Summer Tour

Carl Palmer has announced The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer 2023 Summer Tour.

The tour was announced by sole surviving member Palmer, in association with the Estates of his bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake. Launching in July, the tour will again reunite ELP live on stage through modern .

The tour continues the successful run of show that began in November 2022. After exploring the idea of a Hologram tour in detail, Palmer (with the Estates of Emerson and Lake) opted for using live footage of Keith and Greg on massive video walls alongside Carl and his band playing live on stage.

The voice and instrumentation of Greg Lake and the keyboard mastery of Keith Emerson will be mixed with Palmer's onstage live drumming to magically reunite ELP once again.

Emerson and Lake passed away nine months apart in 2016, leaving Palmer to carry on the band's enormous musical legacy.

"The film ELP made of its sold out run at London's Royal Albert Hall in 1992 had everything we needed to make these tours happen," said Palmer. "We were able to use just the camera shots of Keith and Greg, with the sterling audio tracks of their performances resulting in a combination of film and onstage performance of my band that brings back the magic of ELP."

The tour will coincide with the new BMG box set of classic ELP hit singles pressed on vinyl with reproductions of the original picture sleeves.

The Return of Emerson Lake & Palmer tour will be focused on the U.S. and Canada through the rest of 2023 and eventually play all over the world where ELP toured throughout their career.

Tour Dates:

July 8 - West Jefferson, NC @ Saloon Studios Live

July 11 - Green Bay, WI @ Epic Center

July 13 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater

July 14 - Erie, PA @ Warner Theater

July 15 - Lorain, OH @ Lorain Theater

July 21 - Warren, OH @ Robins Theater

July 23 - Columbus, OH @ Southern Theater

July 28 - Glenside, PA @ The Kewsick

July 29 - Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury

