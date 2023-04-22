Alicia Keys Announces North American 'Keys To The Summer Tour'

Alicia Keys has announced she will be launching a North American summer concert tour on June 28 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Produced by Live Nation, the "Keys To The Summer Tour" follows her sold-out and critically acclaimed "The Alicia + Keys World Tour" which brought Keys across Europe, North America and will soon head to Latin America.

The "Keys To The Summer Tour" will bring the Grammy-winning global superstar back to North America for 23 arena dates and a reimagined and redesigned concert experience and set list.

The tour will feature Keys' live performance for the first time in a 360-degree, "in the round" production setup.

Speaking about the tour, Keys said, "The Keys To The Summer Tour is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It's going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses!"

"This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we've made sure it's like nothing you've ever seen! I'm so excited to see y'all this summer!" she added.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages, which will range from inclusion of premium tickets to the chance to join Keys in an exclusive "Soulcare Session" before the show.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. For more ticketing information, visit LiveNation.com.

Tour Dates:

June 28 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

June 30 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 2 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 3 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 5 - Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

July 7 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 9 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 14 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 18 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 20 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

July 21 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 23 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena

July 24 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

July 27 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 28 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

July 30 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 1 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

August 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The KIA Forum

