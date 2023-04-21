World Market Trends

World market sentiment oscillated between fears of a recession and the positive sentiment generated by the latest PMI readings and corporate earnings. U.K.'s services PMI touched a 12-month high. Services growth accelerated in the Eurozone as well. Hong Kong's sentiment surged to over a decade high. Manufacturing sector in the U.K. however declined.

Asian stocks finished on a negative note. European benchmarks are trading mostly mixed. Stocks in France touched an all-time high. Wall Street Futures are however trading in the red zone.

Dollar and the Dollar Index edged higher. Bond yields moved mixed. Crude oil prices extended losses. Gold shed more than a percent. Cryptocurrencies declined.



Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,757.90, down 0.09%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,128.40, down 0.03%

Germany's DAX at 15,753.65, down 0.27%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,920.96, up 0.23%

France's CAC 40 at 7,537.69, down 0.01%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,381.25, down 0.08%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,564.37, down 0.33%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,330.40, down 0.43%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,301.26, down 1.95%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,075.73, down 1.43%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0951, down 0.15%

GBP/USD at 1.2380, down 0.51%

USD/JPY at 133.79, down 0.33%

AUD/USD at 0.6687, down 0.78%

USD/CAD at 1.3525, up 0.38%

Dollar Index at 101.93, up 0.09%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.530%, down 0.43%

Germany at 2.4455%, up 0.06%

France at 2.952%, down 0.15%

U.K. at 3.7630%, up 0.08%

Japan at 0.463%, down 0.86%



Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $81.00, down 0.12%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $77.30, down 0.09%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $1,996.95, down 1.10%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $28,076.17, down 2.82%

Ethereum at $1,924.46, down 1.76%

BNB at $327.90, up 0.49%

XRP at $0.4718, down 4.71%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.4059, down 3.14%

