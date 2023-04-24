Japan Producer Prices Rise 1.6% On Year In March

Producer prices in Japan were up 1.6 percent on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.

That was beneath expectations for an increase of 1.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the February reading following a downward revision from 1.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.7 percent, accelerating from 0.2 percent in the previous month.

Excluding international transportation, producer prices were up 0.6 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year after adding 0.2 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year in February.

