Australia Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

Australia will on Wednesday release Q3 data for consumer prices, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall inflation is expected to rise 1.3 percent on quarter and 6.9 percent on year, moderating from 1.9 percent on quarter and 7.8 percent on year in the three months prior. The trimmed mean is tipped to add 1.4 percent on quarter and 6.7 percent on year, while the weighted mean is expected to rise 1.3 percent on quarter and 5.9 percent on year.

New Zealand will provide March figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to be worth NZ$6.80 billion, up from NZ$5.95 billion in February. Exports are seen at NZ$6.10 billion, up from NZ$5.23 billion in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at NZ$920 million following the NZ$714 million shortfall a month earlier.

Singapore will see March numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 6.1 percent on month and a fall of 6.2 percent on year. That follows the 11.7 percent monthly slide and the 8.9 percent yearly drop in February.

Economic News

