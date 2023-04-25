Spain Producer Prices Fall For First Time Since Late 2020

Spain's producer prices declined in March for the first time since late 2020 due to a notable decline in energy prices, the statistical office INE reported Tuesday.

Producer prices decreased unexpectedly by 1.0 percent on a yearly comparison after rising 8.0 percent in February. This was the first decline since December 2020, when prices slid 1.4 percent. Economists had forecast prices to climb 2.8 percent.

Producer price inflation had peaked at 47.0 percent in March 2022 after the war in Ukraine pushed up energy prices.

The annual fall in producer prices was due to the 15.9 percent decline in energy prices. Meanwhile, consumer goods prices registered an increase of 12.7 percent and capital goods prices moved up 4.2 percent. Prices of intermediate goods were up 3.5 percent.

Excluding energy, producer price inflation slowed to 7.3 percent in March from 9.5 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, overall producer prices posted a drop of 2.2 percent after rising 2.3 percent in February, which was the first increase in five months.

