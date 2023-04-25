Unearthed Frank Zappa Recordings To Be Released In New Collection 'Funky Nothingness'

Unearthed recordings by the late Frank Zappa are set to come out as a new collection on June 30 via a three-disc set titled Funky Nothingness.

Zappa's "vaultmeister" unearthed the 23 previously unreleased and rare recordings, which the late musician may have been considering for a sequel to his 1969 masterpiece Hot Rats.

Zappa's estate is reportedly previewing the set with Zappa's interpretations of two songs from 1954 by Hank Ballard and the Midnighters, "Work With Me Annie/Annie Had a Baby," with violinist Don "Sugarcane" Harris singing lead.

The recordings, made in February and March 1970, find Zappa playing with a lineup featuring multi-instrumentalist Ian Underwood, violinist and vocalist Harris, Wrecking Crew bassist Max Bennett, and drummer Aynsley Dunbar.

The compilation includes a couple of previously released tracks, but the music is recontextualized on Funky Nothingness. It also features Zappa rendering a 12-and-a-half-minute interpretation of Lightnin' Slim's "I'm a Rollin' Stone."

Joe Travers and Zappa's son Ahmet are the co-producers of the forthcoming collection.

"Funky Nothingness, as an album, is special in that it features at least three written compositions, three cover versions, and multiple instrumental jam-oriented segments, all previously unreleased," vaultmeister Travers said in a statement. "It's very rare to find that amount of music from one set of sessions that has gone unheard for such a long period of time."

CD 1: Funky Nothingness Collection

1. Funky Nothingness

2. Tommy/Vincent Duo I

3. Love Will Make Your Mind Go Wild

4. I'm A Rollin' Stone

5. Chunga's Revenge (Basement Version)

6. Basement Jam

7. Work With Me Annie / Annie Had A Baby

8. Tommy/Vincent Duo II

9. Sharleena (1970 Record Plant Mix)

10. Khaki Sack

11. Twinkle Tits

CD 2: Zappa/Hot Rats '70 Session Masters and Bonus Nothingness

1. Chunga's Revenge (Take 5)

2. Love Will Make Your Mind Go Wild (Take 4)

3. Transylvania Boogie (Unedited Master)

4. Sharleena (Unedited Master)

5. Work With Me Annie/Annie Had A Baby (Alternate Edit)

6. Twinkle Tits (Take 1, False Start)

7. Twinkle Tits (Take 2)

CD 3: Zappa/Hot Rats '70 Session Masters and Bonus Nothingness

1. The Clap (Unedited Master-Part I)

2. The Clap (Unedited Master-Part II)

3. Tommy/Vincent Duo (Unedited Master)

4. Chunga's Revenge (Take 8)

5. Halos and Arrows

6. Moldred

7. Fast Funky Nothingness

(Photo: John Williams)

