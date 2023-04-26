European Economic News Preview: German GfK Consumer Confidence Due

Consumer confidence from Germany and France are the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK is scheduled to issue Germany's consumer confidence survey results for May. The confidence index is forecast to improve to -27.9 from -29.5 in April.

In the meantime, foreign trade and unemployment figures are due from Sweden.

At 2.45 am ET, consumer sentiment data is due from France. The confidence index is seen unchanged at 81 in April.

At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to raise its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 3.50 percent.

At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK labor productivity for the fourth quarter.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is slated to issue monthly Distributive Trades survey results for April. The retail sales balance is forecast to rise to 9.0 percent from 1.0 percent in March.

