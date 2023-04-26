Singapore Industrial Production Falls 4.2%

Singapore's industrial production declined for the sixth straight month in March, largely due to a slump in chemical and electronics output, according to data from the Economic Development Board revealed on Wednesday.

Industrial production fell 4.2 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 9.7 percent fall in February. Economists had expected a decrease of 6.1 percent.

Excluding bio-medical manufacturing, industrial production slid 6.0 percent annually in March, after a 5.8 percent fall in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered strongly by 9.3 percent in March, after a 12.5 plunge in the prior month.

Among major clusters, production in chemical industries fell the most, by 11.8 percent annually in March amid lower production in petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and the other chemical segments.

Output produced in the electronics cluster was 8.0 percent lower in March compared to last year, with all segments recording a drop in output on the back of declining demand.

Precision engineering output declined 7.1 percent, and that of general manufacturing contracted 5.6 percent.

Meanwhile, transport engineering output logged a sharp growth of 23.5 percent. The marine and offshore engineering segment expanded 48.4 percent, supported by a higher level of activity in the shipyards as well as increased production of oil and gas field equipment.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.