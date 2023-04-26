logo
Canadian News
  

Did You Catch These Biotech High-Flyers Before They Hit New Highs Yesterday?

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
bull apr26 lt

The following biotech stocks we recently highlighted on our site hit new highs yesterday. Have you included them in your investment portfolio yet?

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)

Nov.17, 2022

$28.42

$54.97

$46.70

93%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)

Oct.12, 2022

$3.25

$7.45

$6.74

129%

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

Jul.29, 2022

$6.34

$24.50

$22.38

286%

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX)

Jun.3, 2022

$12.66

$41.88

$41

230%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)

Mar.15, 2023

$6.88

$8.85

$8.19

28%

Accolade Inc. (ACCD)

Jan.6, 2023

$7.35

$16.60

$15.97

125%

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG)

Oct.27, 2022

$91.08

$102.26

$101.89

12%

Iveric Bio Inc. (ISEE)

Aug.10, 2022

$13.73

$32.00

$30.92

133%

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

Jan.24, 2023

$8.44

$22.04

$19.88

161%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap