South Korea Consumer Confidence At 10-Month High

South Korea's consumer sentiment improved in April to the highest level in ten months as households' current and future living conditions improved amid an ease in inflation expectations, survey results from the Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 95.1 in April from 92.0 in March. In February, the reading was 90.2.

The consumer confidence survey was conducted between April 11 and 18, among 2,500 households.

The sub-index for households' assessment of the prospective living standards rose to 90 from 87, and the measure for the current living standards improved to 87 from 83.

Meanwhile, the index measuring consumers' prospective household income remained stable at 96.0.

South Koreans were less pessimistic about their job prospects and the relevant index climbed to 74 from 70. Their interest rate expectations eased and the measure dropped to 111 from 120.

The expected inflation rate for the upcoming year was 3.7 percent, down from 3.9 percent a month ago, the survey said.

Households' expectations for the domestic economic conditions in the future strengthened from 63 to 68.

