Poland Jobless Rate Falls To 5.4%

Poland's unemployment rate dropped slightly as expected in March after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 percent in March from 5.5 percent in February. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.8 percent.

The number of registered unemployed persons decreased to 846,900 in March from 864,800 in the previous month.

The number of unemployed young persons, which is applied to the below 24 age group, fell to 104,300 in March from 109,400 in February.

