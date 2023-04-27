logo
Biotech Stocks That Hit New Highs Yesterday

By RTTNews Staff Writer
The following biotech stocks touched new 52-week highs yesterday. Did you invest in time?

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)

Feb.28, 2023

$1.88

$2.78

$2.70

47%

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX)

Jun.3, 2022

$12.66

$44.65

$44.49

252%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV)

Feb.13, 2023

$5.45

$8.49

$8.14

55%

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)

Aug.5, 2022

$4.23

$25

$24.98

491%

Harrow Health Inc. (HROW)

Sep.21, 2022

$8.35

$25.76

$24.89

208%

