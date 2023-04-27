World Market Trends

World market sentiment remained tethered to concerns surrounding stress in the banking sector in the U.S. Markets are also keenly watching the of the corporate sector from the latest earnings updates. GDP data from the U.S. as well as the interest rate decision by the Bank of Japan are due later in the day.

Asian stocks mostly moved higher. European benchmarks are moving mixed amidst strong corporate earnings, a weak economic sentiment indicator and a strong consumer confidence indicator. Wall Street Futures are trading in the green zone.



Dollar and the Dollar Index declined. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices are trading in the green zone. Gold gained further. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.

Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,395.60, up 0.28%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,076.20, up 0.50%

Germany's DAX at 15,812.72, up 0.11%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,845.73, down 0.09%

France's CAC 40 at 7,499.81, up 0.44%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,357.25, up 0.22%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,457.68, up 0.14%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,292.70, down 0.32%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,285.88, up 0.67%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,840.28, up 0.42%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.1048, up 0.07%

GBP/USD at 1.2462, down 0.04%

USD/JPY at 133.79, up 0.10%

AUD/USD at 0.6612, up 0.21%

USD/CAD at 1.3633, down 0.02%

Dollar Index at 101.38, down 0.08%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.469%, up 1.15%

Germany at 2.4265%, up 1.74%

France at 2.997%, up 1.28%

U.K. at 3.7715%, up 1.19%

Japan at 0.456%, down 1.51%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $77.97, up 0.32%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $74.46, up 0.22%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,007.80, up 0.59%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $28,944.45, up 0.73%

Ethereum at $1,883.39, up 0.43%

BNB at $330.81, down 2.25%

XRP at $0.4583, down 2.79%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.406, up 0.97%

