Honeywell Lifts FY23 Adj. Earnings, Sales View - Update

Honeywell International Inc. (HON), while reporting higher first-quarter profit and revenues, on Thursday raised the midpoint of its fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share guidance by 13 cents, as well as organic growth, and segment margin view.

The revision reflects the company's first-quarter performance and management's outlook for the remainder of the year.

For the year, Honeywell now expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $9.00 to $9.25, up 20 cents on the low end and 5 cents on the high end from the prior guidance range.

On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $9.05 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Full-year sales are now expected to be $36.5 billion to $37.3 billion with organic sales growth in the range of 3% to 6%. Analysts expect sales of $36.75 billion for the year.

Honeywell previously expected adjusted earnings per share of $8.80 to $9.20, and sales of $36.0 billion to $37.0 billion, representing year-over-year organic growth of 2% to 5%.

Segment margin is now expected to be in the range of 22.3% to 22.6%, with segment margin expansion of 60 to 90 basis points, compared to previous segment margin expansion guidance of 50 to 90 basis points.

The company continues to expect operating cash flow to be in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.3 billion, and free cash flow in the range of $3.9 billion to $4.3 billion.

Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell, said, "As we look to the rest of 2023, we are well positioned to continue outperforming despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Our businesses are poised for sustained growth, our backlog will support our projections, and our technologically differentiated portfolio of solutions is allowing us to address the world's toughest automation, digitalization, and sustainability challenges. This setup is enabling us to raise our full-year 2023 guidance, and I am confident that Honeywell will continue to outperform..."

In the first quarter, Honeywell's earnings increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.39 billion, or $2.07 per share, compared to $1.13 billion, or $1.64 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $2.22 per share for the period. Analysts expected the company to earn $1.93 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $8.86 billion from $8.38 billion last year.

