Tanya Tucker Announces 'Sweet Western Sound Tour' Including 'Texas Takeover' Run

Two-time Grammy-winning legend and recent Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Tanya Tucker will kick off her "Sweet Western Sound Tour" on Sunday, April 30.

The tour will include a special "Texas Takeover" run with shows at Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall, Helotes' John T. Floore's Country Store, Houston's Heights Theater (two nights) and Fort Worth's Billy Bob's.

Additional stops along the tour include New York, Atlanta, Knoxville and Fayetteville, with more dates to be announced later.

For the June 11 show in George, Washington, The Highwomen will share the stage with Tucker.

On June 17 in Martinsville, Indian, Tucker will headline with Ashley McBryde and special guests Neal McCoy and Easton Corbin.

Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting April 26 at 10 am local time, with general on-sale following on April 28 at 10 am local time. Full details can be found at www.tanyatucker.com/tour.

The upcoming performances celebrate Tucker's highly anticipated new album, Sweet Western Sound, which will be released on June 2 on Fantasy Records. The album is available for pre-order at https://found.ee/TTSweetWesternSound.

Tour Dates:

April 30-Wilkesboro, NC-MerleFest

May 12-Biloxi, MS-Golden Nugget Casino

May 13-Lake Charles, LA-Golden Nugget Casino

May 18-Prior Lake, MN-Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

May 20-Saint Michael, ND-Spirit Lake Casino

June 3-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium

June 4-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium

June 11-George, WA-The Gorge Amphitheatre

June 17-Martinsville, IN-Morgan County Fairgrounds

June 23-Lubbock, TX-The Buddy Holly Hall

June 24-Helotes, TX-John T. Floore's Country Store

June 27-Houston, TX-The Heights Theater

June 28-Houston, TX-The Heights Theater

June 30-Fort Worth, TX-Billy Bob's

July 1-Miami, OK-Buffalo Run Casino

July 22-Fort St. John, BC-Energetic County Fair

July 26-Vancouver, BC-Commodore Ballroom

July 30-White Sulphur Springs, MT-Red Ants Pants Music Festival

September 7-Marietta, OH-The Peoples Bank Theatre (on-sale May 1)

September 9-Orillia, ON-Casino Rama Entertainment Centre (on-sale date TBA)

September 14-New York, NY-Venue TBA

September 15-Shippensburg, PA-H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center

September 22-Florence, KY-Turfway Park Event Center

September 28-Knoxville, TN-Tennessee Theatre

September 29-Atlanta, GA-Atlanta Symphony Hall

October 4-Fayetteville, AR-Walton Arts Center - Baum Walker Hall

