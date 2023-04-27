Upbeat Meta Earnings Contributing To Strength On Wall Street

Stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Thursday, with the major averages all moving to the upside after ending the previous session mixed. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has led the advance.

Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the session. The Nasdaq is up 142.22 points or 1.2 percent at 11,996.57, the S&P 500 is up 35.49 points or 0.9 percent at 4,091.48 and the Dow is up 224.19 points or 0.7 percent at 33,526.06.

The strength on Wall Street partly reflects a positive reaction to upbeat earnings news from Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META).

Shares of Meta are spiking by 14.3 percent after the company reported better than expected first quarter results and provided upbeat guidance for the current quarter.

Media conglomerate Comcast (CMCSA) has also showed a strong move to the upside after reporting first quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.

Big-name companies like eBay (EBAY), Honeywell (HON) and American Airlines (AAL) have also moved notably higher after reporting their quarterly results.

Meanwhile, traders have largely shrugged off a Commerce Department report showing U.S. economic growth slowed by much more than expected in the first three months of 2023.

The report said real gross domestic product increased by 1.1 percent in the first quarter after jumping by 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to slow to 2.0 percent.

The Commerce Department said the slowdown in GDP growth primarily reflected a downturn in private inventory investment and a slowdown in non-residential fixed investment.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly declined in the week ended April 22nd.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 230,000, a decrease of 16,000 from the previous week's revised level of 246,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 248,000 from the 245,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Sector News

Housing stocks are seeing considerable strength on the day, driving the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index up by 1.8 percent.

The strength in the sector comes despite the release of a report from the National Association of Realtors unexpectedly showing a steep drop in pending home sales in March.

Significant strength is also visible among steel stocks, as reflected by the 1.6 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Steel Index. The index is bouncing off its lowest closing level in over a month.

Retail, telecom and transportation stocks are also seeing considerable strength on the day, while networking and semiconductor stocks have moved to the downside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a laclkuster performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both just below the unchanged line.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved sharply lower, extending the pullback seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 8.5 basis points at 3.517 percent.

