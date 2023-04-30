Motionless In White Announce 2023 North American Tour With Knocked Loose

Motionless In White have announced plans to embark on a tour of North America this fall along with Knocked Loose, After The Burial, and Alpha Wolf.

Called the "Touring The End of the World Tour," the metal band will kick off the trek on September 16 in their hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, at the inaugural Scranton Apocalypse Fest.

The band will then make stops in Kansas City, Las Vegas, and Nashville, among many other cities, before concluding the tour on October 29 in Boston. Tickets are on sale now.

Motionless in White's 2023 North American Tour Dates:

07/08 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

07/09 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks *

07/11 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum *

07/15 - Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival *

07/17 - East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt *

07/18 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *

07/19 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center *

07/21 - Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center *

07/22 - Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark *

07/23 - Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company *

07/26 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort *

07/27 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles *

07/29 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park *

07/30 - Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park *

08/01 - Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena *

08/02 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

08/04 - Council Bluffs, IA @ KIWR's Rockfest - Westfair Amphitheater *

08/05 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater *

08/06 - Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *

08/08 - Memphis, TN @ The Soundstage at Graceland *

08/09 - Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena *

08/11 - Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena *

08/12 - Asheville, NC @ Harrah's Cherokee Center *

08/13 - Corbin, KY @ Corbin Arena *

08/15 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center *

08/16 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Expo Center *

08/18 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

08/19 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena *

09/16 - Scranton, PA @ "Scranton Apocalypse Fest" at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^

09/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center ^

09/19 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^

09/20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom ^

09/21 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater ^

09/23 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^

09/24 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

09/26 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ^

09/27 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre ^

09/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Torch at the LA Coliseum ^

09/30 - Las Vegas, NV @ Theater at Virgin Hotels ^

10/01 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic ^

10/03 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater ^

10/04 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds ^

10/06 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center ^

10/07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair ^

10/08 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

10/10 - San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Arena ^

10/11 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Lawn) ^

10/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy ^

10/14 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues ^

10/15 - TBA @ TBA ^

10/17 - Nashville, TN @ Wildhorse Saloon ^

10/18 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at The District ^

10/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

10/21 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^

10/22 - Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion ^

10/24 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^

10/25 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel ^

10/26 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell ^

10/28 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom ^

10/29 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

* = w/ In This Moment, Fit for a King, and From Ashes to New

^ = w/ Knocked Loose, After the Burial, and Alpha Wolf

(Photo: Lindsay Adler)

