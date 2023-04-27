Japan Industrial Production Gains 0.8% In March

Industrial production in Japan was up 0.8 percent on month in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

That topped forecasts for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 4,6 percent spike in February.

On a yearly basis, industrial output sank 0.7 percent - roughly in line with expectations after shedding 0.5 percent in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI upgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is showing signs of increasing at a moderate pace.

