Australia Private Sector Credit Adds 0.3% In March

Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.3 percent on month in March, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Friday, easing from 0.4 percent in the previous month. On a yearly basis, credit was up 6.8 percent.

Housing credit was up 0.3 percent on month and 5.5 percent on year, while personal credit fell 0.3 percent on month and was flat on year and credit gained 0.4 percent on month and 10.6 percent on year.

Broad money was up 0.6 percent on month and 6.8 percent on year.

Economic News

