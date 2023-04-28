Japan Housing Starts Fall Most In 8 Months

Japan's housing starts decreased less-than-expected in March and at the fastest pace in eight months, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism showed on Friday.

Housing starts dropped 3.2 percent year-on-year in March, after a 0.3 percent drop in February. Economists were looking for a decline of 4.3 percent.

In addition, this was the sharpest decline since dwelling starts dropped 5.4 percent in July 2022.

The seasonally adjusted annualized housing starts rose to 877,000 in March from 859,000 in the previous month.

Data also showed that construction orders received by the big 50 contractors decreased 4.3 percent yearly in March, after a 22.3 percent sharp rebound in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.