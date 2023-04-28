Eurozone Economy Logs Marginal Growth In Q1

The euro area registered a marginal growth in the first quarter, preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew only 0.1 percent in the first quarter after staying flat in the preceding period. The rate was slightly weaker than economists' forecast of 0.2 percent expansion.

On a yearly basis, economic growth slowed to 1.3 percent from 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter. GDP was expected to advance 1.4 percent.

The EU27 grew 0.3 percent sequentially taking the annual growth to 1.3 percent in the first quarter.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.