World Market Trends

Weak GDP data from the U.S, Bank of Japan keeping rates steady and strong corporate earnings updates dominated market sentiment. Inflation and GDP updates from the Euro Area on Friday also swayed sentiment ahead of major interest rate decisions due next week. Markets now await the monthly PCE readings from the U.S.

Asian stocks mostly moved higher. European benchmarks are trading lower amidst weak GDP data from Germany as well as the Euro Area at large. Wall Street Futures are trading in the red zone.



Dollar strengthened and the Dollar Index rebounded as hopes of Fed pivot strengthened with the GDP data. Bond yields eased. Crude oil prices declined amidst weak GDP data from the U.S. Gold lost amidst data showing a surge in quarterly PCE prices. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.

Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,656.40, down 0.50%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,113.50, down 0.53%

Germany's DAX at 15,679.45, down 0.77%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,791.88, down 0.51%

France's CAC 40 at 7,403.40, down 1.07%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,305.95, down 1.20%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,856.44, up 1.40%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,309.20, up 0.23%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,323.27, up 1.14%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,894.57, up 0.27%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0987, down 0.36%

GBP/USD at 1.2454, down 0.26%

USD/JPY at 135.66, up 1.29%

AUD/USD at 0.6581, down 0.73%

USD/CAD at 1.3662, up 0.53%

Dollar Index at 101.98, up 0.47%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.462%, down 1.88%

Germany at 2.3580%, down 3.87%

France at 2.926%, down 3.42%

U.K. at 3.7435%, down 1.46%

Japan at 0.392%, down 1.51%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $77.62, down 0.77%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $74.04, down 0.96%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $1,991.10, down 0.40%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $29,264.83, up 0.96%

Ethereum at $1,909.14, up 1.29%

BNB at $323.02, down 2.48%

XRP at $0.4715, up 2.51%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.4068, down 0.50%

