Japan Consumer Confidence Rises To 35.4, Highest In 14 Months

Japan's consumer sentiment improved for the second straight month in April to the highest level in more than a year, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index climbed to 35.4 in April from 33.9 in March. The index was forecast to rise to 34.7.

Further, the latest reading was the highest since February 2022, when it was 35.5.

All four sub-indexes registered increases in April. The indicator measuring the overall livelihood rose by 1.9 points to 32.2, and that for income growth gained 0.7 points to 38.1.

The index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods climbed to 29.2, and the index for employment strengthened to 42.0.

The latest survey was conducted on April 15 among 8,400 households.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.