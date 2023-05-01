Indonesia Manufacturing Sector Picks Up Steam In April - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in April, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.7.

That's up from 51.9 in March and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Incoming new work increased at the sharpest pace for seven months. A robust improvement in manufacturing order books largely reflected strong domestic demand as export sales declined in April.

Survey respondents cited subdued conditions in major overseas export destinations as a factor leading to a slight drop in new orders from abroad. Rising overall volumes of new work and strong sales pipelines resulted in a further boost to production schedules during April.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.