Thai Manufacturing Sector Accelerates At Record Pace - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in April, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Tuesday with a record-high manufacturing PMI score of 60.4.

That's up from 53.1 in March and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Central to the improvement in operating conditions was a marked expansion in new orders during April, following a modest fall in March. The rate of growth was the fastest on record and largely driven by domestic demand, as exports rose only slightly.

Firms mentioned expectations of an improved and heightened customer activity. Output rose for the twentieth month running in April, and at easily the fastest pace since the survey began at the end of 2015.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.