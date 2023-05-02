Drake Adds Three More Dates To 'It's All A Blur Tour'

Drake has added three more dates to his upcoming "It's All A Blur" tour, featuring 21 Savage.
The Toronto rapper has added second shows in Columbus, Austin, and Charlotte, bringing the total run of shows to 57.
Last week, Drake added twelve more shows, with four shows in Inglewood and Brooklyn, second gigs in Glendale and Nashville, and new dates in Columbus, Memphis, Denver, Austin and Charlotte. He also announced a pair of back-to-back shows in Toronto.
The upcoming 57-date tour, produced by Live Nation, is Drake's first headline run since 2018's "Aubrey & the Three Migos" tour.
Drake It's All A Blur 2023 Tour Dates:
June 29 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
July 1 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
July 2 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
July 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center
July 6 - Chicago, IL - United Center
July 8 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
July 9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
July 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
July 12 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
July 14 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
July 15 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
July 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
July 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
July 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
July 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
July 23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
July 25 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
July 26 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
July 28 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
July 29 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
July 31 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Aug 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Aug 3 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Aug 12 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Aug 13 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Aug 15 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Aug 16 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Aug 18 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Aug 19 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Aug 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Aug 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Aug 25 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Aug 26 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Aug 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Aug 29 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Sept 1 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Sept 2 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Sept 5 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
Sept 6 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
Sept 8 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sept 11 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sept 12 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sept 14 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Sept 15 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Sept 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sept 18 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sept 20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Sept 22 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Sept 23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Sept 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sept 26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sept 28 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Sept 29 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Oct 1 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Oct 2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Oct 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Oct 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
(Photo: Republic Records)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News