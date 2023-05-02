Drake Adds Three More Dates To 'It's All A Blur Tour'

Drake has added three more dates to his upcoming "It's All A Blur" tour, featuring 21 Savage.

The Toronto rapper has added second shows in Columbus, Austin, and Charlotte, bringing the total run of shows to 57.

Last week, Drake added twelve more shows, with four shows in Inglewood and Brooklyn, second gigs in Glendale and Nashville, and new dates in Columbus, Memphis, Denver, Austin and Charlotte. He also announced a pair of back-to-back shows in Toronto.

The upcoming 57-date tour, produced by Live Nation, is Drake's first headline run since 2018's "Aubrey & the Three Migos" tour.

Drake It's All A Blur 2023 Tour Dates:

June 29 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

July 1 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

July 2 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

July 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center

July 6 - Chicago, IL - United Center

July 8 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

July 9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

July 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

July 12 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

July 14 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

July 15 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

July 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

July 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

July 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

July 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

July 23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

July 25 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

July 26 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

July 28 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

July 29 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

July 31 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Aug 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Aug 3 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Aug 12 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Aug 13 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Aug 15 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Aug 16 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Aug 18 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Aug 19 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Aug 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Aug 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Aug 25 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 26 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Aug 29 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Sept 1 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sept 2 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sept 5 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Sept 6 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Sept 8 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sept 11 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sept 12 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sept 14 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sept 15 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sept 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sept 18 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sept 20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Sept 22 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sept 23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sept 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sept 26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sept 28 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Sept 29 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Oct 1 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Oct 2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Oct 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Oct 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

(Photo: Republic Records)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News