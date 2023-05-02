Czech GDP Expands Unexpectedly In Q1

The Czech Republic's economic output advanced unexpectedly in the first quarter, though marginally, preliminary estimates from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.1 percent sequentially in the first quarter, revering a 0.4 percent fall in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, economists had forecast a further fall of 0.1 percent.

The latest expansion was followed by two consecutive quarters of decline, thereby avoiding a recession.

The positive development in the first quarter largely relied on improved external demand, the agency said.

On a yearly basis, GDP contracted 0.2 percent in the March quarter versus a 0.3 percent rise in the December quarter. The expected fall was 0.6 percent. Further, this was the first contraction since the second quarter of 2022.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.