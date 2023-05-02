South Africa ABSA PMI Rises In April

South Africa's manufacturing decline slowed in April, survey data from the Bureau for Economic Research showed Tuesday.

The Absa PMI rose to 49.8 from 48.1 in March, the BER said. A reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector.

The index had declined both in February and March. A reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.

Among the major sub-components, the activity and new sales orders were lower in April, the survey showed. However, the inventories sub-index showed significant improvement.

Intense load-shedding hurting output and demand remaining under pressure meant the sector experienced another tough month at the start of the second quarter.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.