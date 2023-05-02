Aerosmith Announce Farewell North American Tour

Rock legends Aerosmith have announced their farewell tour of North America with The Black Crowes as special guest.

The mammoth 40-date "Peace Out" tour will kick off on September 2 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and conclude on January 26 at Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec.

The trek will include stops at iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles' Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden, Dallas' Moody Center, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago's United Center, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, and more.

General on-sale begins Friday, May 5th at 10 am local time on Ticketmaster.

"It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives," the band said in a statement. "Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith's groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America's greatest rock band.""

They added, In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge so fans don't miss a beat of Aerosmith's classic rock tunes in quality audio."

The tour will also feature a stop in the group's hometown of Boston for a New Year's Eve gig at TD Garden.

Aerosmith Peace Out 2023 Tour Dates:

Sat Sep 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Wed Sep 06 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sat Sep 09 - Elmont, NY - UBS Arena

Tue Sep 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Mon Sep 18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thu Sep 21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sun Sep 24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Wed Sep 27 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena

Wed Oct 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Sat Oct 14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Fri Oct 20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

Mon Oct 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Thu Oct 26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Sun Oct 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Nov 01 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena

Sat Nov 04 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Tue Nov 07 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Mon Nov 13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Thu Nov 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Wed Nov 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Sat Nov 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Tue Nov 28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 01 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Mon Dec 04 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Thu Dec 07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Sun Dec 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Thu Dec 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sun Dec 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Thu Jan 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena

Sun Jan 07 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Wed Jan 10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sat Jan 13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena

Tue Jan 16 - Buffalo, NY - Key Bank Center

Fri Jan 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Tue Jan 23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Fri Jan 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News