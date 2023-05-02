Aerosmith Announce Farewell North American Tour

Rock legends Aerosmith have announced their farewell tour of North America with The Black Crowes as special guest.
The mammoth 40-date "Peace Out" tour will kick off on September 2 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and conclude on January 26 at Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec.
The trek will include stops at iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles' Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden, Dallas' Moody Center, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago's United Center, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, and more.
General on-sale begins Friday, May 5th at 10 am local time on Ticketmaster.
"It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives," the band said in a statement. "Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith's groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America's greatest rock band.""
They added, In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don't miss a beat of Aerosmith's classic rock tunes in quality audio."
The tour will also feature a stop in the group's hometown of Boston for a New Year's Eve gig at TD Garden.
Aerosmith Peace Out 2023 Tour Dates:
Sat Sep 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Wed Sep 06 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sat Sep 09 - Elmont, NY - UBS Arena
Tue Sep 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Mon Sep 18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Thu Sep 21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sun Sep 24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Wed Sep 27 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena
Wed Oct 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Sat Oct 14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Tue Oct 17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Fri Oct 20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
Mon Oct 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Thu Oct 26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Sun Oct 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wed Nov 01 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena
Sat Nov 04 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Tue Nov 07 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Fri Nov 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
Mon Nov 13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Thu Nov 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Wed Nov 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Sat Nov 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tue Nov 28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 01 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Mon Dec 04 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Thu Dec 07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
Sun Dec 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Thu Dec 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sun Dec 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Thu Jan 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena
Sun Jan 07 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Wed Jan 10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sat Jan 13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena
Tue Jan 16 - Buffalo, NY - Key Bank Center
Fri Jan 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Tue Jan 23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Fri Jan 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
