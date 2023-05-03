Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release March figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In February, imports were down 9.0 percent on month and exports fell 3.0 percent on month for a trade surplus of A$13.870 billion.

New Zealand will provide March numbers for building consents, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.3 percent following the 9.0 percent drop in February.

China will see April results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts calling for a score of 50.3 - up from 50.0 in March.

Hong Kong will see March numbers for retail sales and April results for its private sector PMI from S&P Global. Sales are expected to jump 19.6 percent on year after surging 31.3 percent in February. The PMI score is expected to improve to 53.7 from 53.5 in March.

Finally, the in Japan (Greenery Day), Malaysia (Wesak Day) and Thailand (Coronation Day) are closed on Thursday.

Economic News

