Australian Market Significantly Lower

The Australian stock market is significantly lower on Wednesday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,200 mark, following the broadly negative cues from global overnight, with weakness across most sectors, led by energy and financial stocks. Gold miners are the only bright spot.

Traders also continue to react to the unexpected interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia and the renewed worries about the stability of the US banking system.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 61.70 points or 0.85 percent to 7,205.70, after hitting a low of 7,175.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 63.10 points or 0.85 percent to 7,396.70. Australian stocks ended significantly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is losing more than 1 percent, Fortescue Metals is declining almost 3 percent, Mineral Resources is down almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is slipping 1.5 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Santos and Woodside Energy are losing 2.5 percent each, while Beach energy is declining more than 2 percent. Origin Energy is edging up 0.3 percent.



In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is losing more than 2 percent, WiseTech Global is declining more than 1 percent and Xero is down 1.5 percent, while Appen is gaining almost 5 percent and Zip is adding more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are all losing almost 2 percent each.

Among gold miners, Resolute Mining and Gold Road Resources are surging almost 6 percent each, while Newcrest Mining is gaining almost 3 percent, Northern Star Resources is advancing almost 5 percent and Evolution Mining is up more than 5 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.667 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Tuesday, with the major averages adding to the slim losses posted during Monday's session. The major averages all showed significant moves to the downside on the day.

The major averages recovered from their worst levels of the day but still posted steep losses. The Dow tumbled 367.17 points or 1.1 percent to 33,684.53, the Nasdaq slumped 132.09 points or 1.1 percent to 12,080.51 and the S&P 500 plunged 48.29 points or 1.2 percent to 4,119.58.

The major European markets all also moved notably lower on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both slumped by 1.2 percent.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Tuesday on concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid fears of a potential recession in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended lower by $4.00 or 5.3 percent to $71.66 a barrel, the lowest close since March 24.

