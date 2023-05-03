European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment data from the euro area, Spain and Italy are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's monthly unemployment data for April is due. The number of people out of work had decreased 48,755 in March.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is scheduled to issue unemployment data for March. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 8.0 percent.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone unemployment report is due from Eurostat. Economists forecast the jobless rate to stay at 6.6 percent in March.

At 8.30 am ET, the Czech National Bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at 7.00 percent.

