Italy Jobless Rate Falls To 7.8%, Lowest In 35 Months

Italy's unemployment rate decreased marginally in March to reach its lowest level in almost three years, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 7.8 percent in March from a revised 7.9 percent in February. The expected rate was 8.0 percent.

Further, this was the lowest unemployment rate since April 2020, when it was 7.5 percent.

Data also showed that the employment rate edged up to 60.9 percent in March from 60.8 percent in the previous month.

The unemployment rate among young people aged between 15 and 24, decreased slightly to 22.3 percent in March from 22.4 percent a month ago.

Economic News

