Portugal Industrial Production Contracts 4.4%

Portugal's industrial production declined for the first time in four months in March, primarily as a result of a sharp fall in energy output, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production dropped 4.4 percent year-on-year in March, reversing a 2.5 percent gain in February.

Energy production alone plunged 16.3 percent annually in March, and that of intermediate goods fell 5.2 percent.

The rate of change in the manufacturing industries section was a negative growth of 2.5 percent.

Excluding energy, industrial output fell 1.9 percent in March compared to a 1.8 percent decline in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 3.1 percent in March, following a 3.6 percent decrease in February.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.