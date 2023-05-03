New Zealand Building Permits Rise 7.0% In March

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 7.0 percent on month in March, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - after falling 9.4 percent in February.

In March, there were 3,970 new dwellings consented, comprising: 1,820 townhouses, flats, and units; 1,586 stand-alone houses; 327 apartments; and 237 retirement village units.

In the year ended March 2023, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 46,924, down 7.9 percent from the year ended March 2022.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$9.6 billion, up 11 percent from the year ended March 2022.

